Report: Jared Kushner Has Retained Nearly 90 Percent of His Real Estate Holdings
According to the Washington Post, Jared Kushner has sold his interests in oil and healthcare companies, but retained 90% of his real estate holdings. Elizabeth Keatinge (@elizkeatinge) has more.
KXTV 1:20 AM. PDT June 14, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
12-year-old girl fatally hit by car
-
Mother remains missing after fishing at Feather River Park
-
VERIFY: Does turning off AC really save money?
-
Young Warriors fan from Fairfield becoming internet sensation
-
Kings forward Skal Labissiere explains the importance of the mental part of the game
-
Tracy Triangle traffic experiencing delays
-
Oakland to host Warriors parade and rally on Thursday
-
Rockslide closes entrance to Yosemite National Park
-
Sacramento men competing in World Butchers Championships
-
Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown
More Stories
-
Woman found dead, child with multiple stab wounds in…Jun 13, 2017, 9:03 p.m.
-
Sacramento sheriff deputies responding to…Jun 13, 2017, 8:50 p.m.
-
Aly Yeoman's cause of death determined to be drowningJun 13, 2017, 5:47 p.m.