Some of the Worst Mass Shootings in U.S. History
As police sort through the details of the worst mass murder in modern US history with at least 50 people dead and more than 400 hurt in Las Vegas...it is a sad reminder of america's history of mass shootings. Susana Victoria Perez (@susana_vp) has more.
KXTV 7:36 AM. PDT October 02, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Las Vegas/Mandalay Bay shooting - What we know
-
Las Vegas country music fans take cover amid gunfire
-
12-year-old injured in hit-and-run, suspect at large
-
Soldiers welcomed home by family following deployment in Kuwait
-
Friday Night Football Week 5 edition
-
Sac Republic win fuels MLS dreams
-
Dog dead after beaten by bat, Fairfield police searching for suspects
-
Death toll rising from earthquake in Mexico, buildings still impacted
-
Bicyclists from around the world travel to West Sacramento for Cyclocross
-
KXTV Breaking News
More Stories
-
Las Vegas Strip shooting: More than 50 dead, more…Oct. 2, 2017, 1:13 a.m.
-
How to help after the Las Vegas concert shootingOct. 2, 2017, 8:16 a.m.
-
Photos: Chaos in Las Vegas as shots rain on crowd at concertOct. 2, 2017, 2:53 a.m.