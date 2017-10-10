Steve Bannon Calls For Senator Bob Corker to Resign After Insulting President Trump
President Trump's former Chief Strategist, Steve Bannon, is coming after several republican senators, and he just called out one in particular. Josh King has the story (@abridgetoland).
KXTV 5:47 AM. PDT October 10, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Former teachers, coaches tell Md. woman to keep fighting after Las Vegas shooting
-
11 new features in IOS 11
-
Las Vegas/Mandalay Bay shooting - What we know
-
Stockton woman describes experience near Las Vegas concert shooting
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
From male stripper to freeway cheerleader in Sacramento
-
Local 11 p.m. weather: Oct. 3, 2017
-
City of Modesto works to keep K9 with handler's family
-
Dog dead after beaten by bat, Fairfield police searching for suspects
-
2 suspects in custody after police chase in south Sacramento
More Stories
-
11 dead after wildfires sweep through California…Oct. 9, 2017, 1:41 p.m.
-
Deadly California wildfires force thousands to evacuateOct. 9, 2017, 5:22 a.m.
-
Over 100 reported missing in Sonoma County wildfireOct. 9, 2017, 11:29 p.m.