Strong-Willed Girl Survives Kidnapping, Assault, and Being Thrown Off a Bridge

A resilient 7-year-old girl is recovering after being kidnapped, assaulted, and thrown off a bridge. Nathan Rousseau Smith (@FantasticMrNate) has the incredible story.

KXTV 11:40 AM. PDT August 29, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories