Strong-Willed Girl Survives Kidnapping, Assault, and Being Thrown Off a Bridge

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
5 26 Blackout victims at Mexico resorts have little hope of justice
-
KHOU Live Video
-
Southwest adds new destinations from Sacramento International Airport
-
Houston business man turns furniture stores into shelters
-
Berkeley rally canceled following similar gathering in San Francisco
-
Farmstead searched in murder of Savanna Greywind
-
Record lows in euthanasia rate at Front Street Animal Shelter
-
Portland homeowners send warning
-
Student loan debt reaches trillions, many feeling the impact
-
Paralyzed in May, Cal rugby player is regaining his strength
More Stories
-
At least 9 dead in Houston area from Harvey flooding, windsAug 28, 2017, 1:57 p.m.
-
WATCH LIVE: Historic Flooding in Houston Following HarveyAug 28, 2017, 9:17 a.m.
-
President Trump in Corpus Christi: 'We won't say…Aug 29, 2017, 9:41 a.m.