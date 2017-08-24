The Mystery of What Killed The Crew of The H.L. Hunley May Finally be Solved

The Hunley was a confederate submarine that -- in 1864 -- became the first sub to sink an enemy battleship. But after it's victory, it too, sank to the bottom of the ocean. Josh King has the story (@abridgetoland).

