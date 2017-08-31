Trapped Mexican Bakery Staff Make 2 Tons Of Bread For Harvey Flood Victims

A group of Mexican bakers found themselves trapped by Harvey in their bakery for two days, so they decided to make hundreds of loaves of bread for the hurricane victims. Veuer's Maria Mercedes Galuppo (@mariamgaluppo) has more.

KXTV 7:35 AM. PDT August 31, 2017

