Trapped Mexican Bakery Staff Make 2 Tons Of Bread For Harvey Flood Victims
A group of Mexican bakers found themselves trapped by Harvey in their bakery for two days, so they decided to make hundreds of loaves of bread for the hurricane victims. Veuer's Maria Mercedes Galuppo (@mariamgaluppo) has more.
KXTV 7:35 AM. PDT August 31, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
5 26 Blackout victims at Mexico resorts have little hope of justice
-
Deputy killed, two officers injured in Sacramento County shooting
-
Witness describes chaotic scene of officer-involved shooting at Ramada Inn
-
Sacramento County Sheriff's deputy killed in officer-involved shooting
-
Suspects being arrested after three officers shot in Sacramento
-
History of the area near the officer-involved shooting
-
Orangevale mother shares important message after son commits suicide
-
Crews battling fire in Butte County
-
Roseville teacher's corpse flower faces critical flaw
-
Crews continue to battle growing Ponderosa Fire
More Stories
-
Sacramento County Sheriff's deputy killed, two CHP…Aug 30, 2017, 12:25 p.m.
-
Sacramento experiencing a 'live music renaissance,'…Aug 31, 2017, 4:52 a.m.
-
Witness describes scene of fatal officer-involved…Aug 30, 2017, 10:56 p.m.