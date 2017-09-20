Trump Fires Back at 'Crooked Hillary,' Blaming Her for North Korea's Nukes
After she ripped Donald Trump's recent U.N. speech apart, President Trump is now blaming Hillary Clinton for North Korea's nuclear advances. Veuer's Josh King has the story (@abridgetoland).
KXTV 7:22 AM. PDT September 20, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen returns wallet he found with $1,500 in cash
-
Los Rios PD shares protocol following incident at high school football game
-
Community mourns at candlelight vigil for 3 children killed in West Sacramento
-
Memorial BBQ raises more than $2,000 for fallen sheriff's deputy
-
Naval Hospital Jacksonville removes employees in viral photos
-
Man arrested for DUI after fatal crash in Stockton
-
Suspect shot multiple times following standoff with Sacramento police
-
Los Rios officer pepper sprays crowd following fight at high school football game
-
Assault suspects arrested after standoff in El Dorado County
-
Rocklin school board meets following transgender book controversy
More Stories
-
Are sex traffickers targeting families in suburban…Sep 19, 2017, 11:07 p.m.
-
New startup wants to reward people who report…Sep 19, 2017, 11:12 p.m.
-
Modesto hoping additional surveillance cameras helps…Sep 19, 2017, 5:08 p.m.