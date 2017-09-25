Trump Says He Groped Melania in Public, Thinks Ivanka Looks Down on Him
President Trump thinks Ivanka looks down on him, that his germaphobia could be psychological, and admits that he's groped Melania in public before. Nathan Rousseau Smith (@FantasticMrNate) reports.
KXTV 9:51 AM. PDT September 25, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Players Who Knelt Gets Mixed Reactions
-
Man killed in prison riot
-
Remembering loved ones killed by gun violence
-
2 killed after multi-car crash in North Sacramento
-
Trump comments on protests spur response from football world
-
SPD investigating deadly shooting at house party
-
California's state dinosaur
-
Puerto Rico dam in danger of failing
-
Teen returns wallet he found with $1,500 in cash
-
VERIFY: Are NFL football players required to stand for the National Anthem?
More Stories
-
Families and activists remember people killed in gun…Sep 25, 2017, 4:53 a.m.
-
NFL player protests sweep league after President…Sep 24, 2017, 10:33 a.m.
-
WWII vet takes a knee in support of protesting athletesSep 25, 2017, 4:22 a.m.