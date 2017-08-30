U.S. Unsure Whether to Accept Mexico's Hurricane Harvey Aid

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Crews battling fire in Butte County
-
5 26 Blackout victims at Mexico resorts have little hope of justice
-
Orangevale mother shares important message after son commits suicide
-
Roseville teacher's corpse flower faces critical flaw
-
Lawmaker in California pushing for 'robot tax'
-
How safe is the American River after E. coli found?
-
Heatwave forces high schools to reschedule football games
-
KHOU Live Video
-
Farmstead searched in murder of Savanna Greywind
-
City Council votes to move forward in contract talks with Advance Peace program
More Stories
-
California lawmaker pushing for 'robot tax'Aug 29, 2017, 10:41 p.m.
-
10 homes destroyed, hundreds threatened as Ponderosa…Aug 30, 2017, 10:40 a.m.
-
WATCH LIVE: Historic Flooding in Houston Following HarveyAug 28, 2017, 9:17 a.m.