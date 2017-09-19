We Now Have Even More Evidence of Water on Mars
River deposits that show us water existed on Mars 3.5 billion years ago are nothing new. But one region has some of the most densely packed river deposits ever discovered. Veuer's Josh King (@abridgetoland) has more.
KXTV 11:24 AM. PDT September 19, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen returns wallet he found with $1,500 in cash
-
Community mourns at candlelight vigil for 3 children killed in West Sacramento
-
Rocklin school board meets following transgender book controversy
-
Father accused of killing his 3 children pleads not guilty
-
Los Rios officer pepper sprays crowd following fight at high school football game
-
Could social media bring Misty Copsey home?
-
Breaking down the video of the pepper spray incident at a high school football game
-
Naval Hospital Jacksonville removes employees in viral photos
-
Overturned big rig cleared from roadway after accident closes portion of I-5
-
Suspect shot multiple times following standoff with Sacramento police
More Stories
-
Gender identity education sparks controversy during…Sep 19, 2017, 4:46 a.m.
-
Small quake prompts Hollywood, L.A. to light up TwitterSep 19, 2017, 5:11 a.m.
-
Surveillance video captures stranger returning…Sep 18, 2017, 11:40 p.m.