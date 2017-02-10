FBI launches app for wanted fugitives, missing persons

(Photo: Pinkypills, Custom)

The FBI launched a mobile app this week for wanted individuals and missing persons. FBI officials said the app will contribute to the investigative process by reaching more people and making them active participants.

The app allows users to view, search, sort, filter and bookmark the full range of information issued by the FBI. This includes pictures and descriptions of wanted fugitives, missing persons, crime suspects, deceased victims and others the FBI is seeking to locate or identify. Users can also filter their search by specific criteria, like state connection.

All of the information available on the app is also available on the FBI website. The app, however, includes several features and capabilities that make it fast and easy to use.

The app is free for users and available on Apple and Android devices.

