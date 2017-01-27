Google Maps debuts parking difficulty feature in Sacramento

Google Maps debuted a new feature that ranks the difficulty of parking in a neighborhood to which a user is traveling. Photo: Google. (Photo: Sundell, Allison, Custom)

Parking in downtown Sacramento just got a little easier.

Google Maps came with a way to keep parking stress to a minimum, debuting a parking difficulty rating system on Google Maps Thursday.

When you search for directions to a particular address, a color coded P icon will pop up next to the total drive time to indicate how hard it will be to find parking nearby. Difficulties range from limited to medium to easy.

Google said the difficulty ranking is based on historical parking data, similar to how Google calculates popular times and visit duration on business listings.

The feature is just on Android for now.

The icons are available in 25 metro areas across the U.S., including Sacramento, Seattle and San Francisco. View a full list here.

