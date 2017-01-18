Live sports tech startup coming to Sacramento

Tower Bridge connect Sacramento to West Sacramento over the Sacramento River. (Photo: News10)

Fans will soon be able to relive the glory of an unbelievable sports play with the tap of a fingertip.

Moments at live events come and go quickly and unexpectedly. Fans can't possibly predict a sudden play so catching the action on a mobile phone is left to luck. After the initial reaction, fans tend to want to share the magic they just witnessed on social media and are left searching online for the replay instead.

With Fantag, fans can experience the best moments of a live event on a single platform.

The new video technology gives people at live events the ability to capture, replay and share their favorite moments in the palm of their hand without the frantic search for a specific moment.

Fantag plans to open a new office in downtown Sacramento at the I/O Lab's Innovation Center on 7th and J streets later in the year, while still maintaining an office in Palo Alto. The newcomers held a company launch in Sacramento on Wednesday, complete with demonstrations.

The new platform works by synchronizing mobile phones with live video from fans and professional network cameras. The content is available for fans to experience and re-experience like an instant replay.

Fantag will reach beyond professional sports and will also feature live high school events, college sports and youth sports.

Company founder and CPO, Brian Dombrowski, has roots in both videography and sports.

Although Dombrowski is a former San Jose Sharks videographer, he told ABC10 his interest in creating this technology came to him while working on videos for high school sports games. People took interest in his sports content and wanted to see specific moments from his videos, so he set out to find a way to give people these moments.

The Fantag idea was born in early 2011 and has been in motion since then, according to Dombrowski.

"In the last year we started to meet great people in Sacramento," Dombrowski said on the company's decision to build an office in Sacramento.

Dombrowski isn't just bringing Fantag to Sacramento, he's moving to the city too.

The tech company has already racked up $1.5 million in seed capital from investors. The pioneer startup's investors and advisers include StubHub, MaxPreps- a high school sports media company owned and operated by CBS Interactive and members of the ownership group of the Sacramento Kings.

Fantag may demo at the Golden 1 Center with the Kings but there is no date set for the action, according to Dombrowski.

"The Kings are tech innovative leaders in the NBA and we are talking with them and exploring that opportunity," Dombrowski said.

Fantag's recruitment to Sacramento is the latest success in the Greater Sacramento Economic Council's (GSEC) goal to attract more tech startups to the region.

"This is something because it shows the community is starting to make the right decisions as a tech center," said Barry Broome, CEO of GSEC.

Broome told also said that he met Dombrowski about 15 months ago, before the Golden 1 Center opened.

"The CEO is moving here from Silicon Valley," Broome said. "He's pulling roots in our town."

Broome believes Fantag has already gone beyond being just a tech startup by having a solid product, revenue and strong investor base. He explained the Sacramento economy is "too dependent on government" and that the city needs to start building the notion that it's also an industry town.

"We're building the idea that Sacramento, the Bay Area and Silicon Valley is one market," Broome said. "Fantag is a legit case for that."

Dombrowski agrees.

"We're so excited to be moving to Sacramento," Dombrowski said. "We've just been embraced here at every step. It's clear something special is happening here. I want to be a part of it."

