Major delays through Tracy Triangle after big rig fire

Accident has closed second and third lanes on westbound I-205 at Naglee (June 13, 2017)

Only one westbound lane of traffic is open on I-205 at Naglee Road in Tracy, after a big rig caught on fire around midnight Tuesday.

Both the second and thirds lanes were closed just before 5 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol. There is about a two hour commute time from Tracy to Livermore.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, but CHP reports there are no known injuries in the accident.

