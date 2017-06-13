KXTV
Close

Major delays through Tracy Triangle after big rig fire

A big rig fire is causing delays on I-205 Tuesday morning (June 13, 2017)

ABC10 Staff , KXTV 6:27 AM. PDT June 13, 2017

Only one westbound lane of traffic is open on I-205 at Naglee Road in Tracy, after a big rig caught on fire around midnight Tuesday. 

Both the second and thirds lanes were closed just before 5 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol. There is about a two hour commute time from Tracy to Livermore. 

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, but CHP reports there are no known injuries in the accident. 

This is a developing story -- return to this link for the latest information. 

© 2017 KXTV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories