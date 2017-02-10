Mudslide stops traffic on I-80 from Colfax to Truckee

Mudslide shuts down I-80 in Placer County (Photo: Cody Palmer.)

A mudslide shutdown traffic on Interstate 80 from Colfax to Donner Lake on Friday.

Caltrans District 3 officials tweeted the mudslide was across all lanes on 1-80 at Baxter in Placer County, approximately 12 miles east of Colfax. Westbound traffic is being turned at Truckee.

There is no estimated time for crews to clean the site and reopen the interstate to traffic.

California Highway Patrol-Truckee said cars are allowed to take State Route 20 through Nevada City to State Route 49 to Auburn.

#TrafficAlert I-80 mudslide sends mud and trees across all lanes at Baxter. Hwy 20 open to cars. Trucks being turned back. No ETO. pic.twitter.com/xIkuZ4Ypc4 — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) February 10, 2017

