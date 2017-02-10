Mudslide stops traffic on I-80 from Colfax to Truckee

A mudslide shutdown traffic on Interstate 80 from Colfax to Donner Lake on Friday.
Caltrans District 3 officials tweeted the mudslide was across all lanes on 1-80 at Baxter in Placer County, approximately 12 miles east of Colfax. Westbound traffic is being turned at Truckee.
There is no estimated time for crews to clean the site and reopen the interstate to traffic.
California Highway Patrol-Truckee said cars are allowed to take State Route 20 through Nevada City to State Route 49 to Auburn.
#TrafficAlert I-80 mudslide sends mud and trees across all lanes at Baxter. Hwy 20 open to cars. Trucks being turned back. No ETO. pic.twitter.com/xIkuZ4Ypc4— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) February 10, 2017
Copyright 2017 KXTV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs