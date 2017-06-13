Naked suspect arrested after SWAT standoff on Highway 80

Highway 80 shut down

SUNNYVALE -- A SWAT standoff along Highway 80 has ended with a naked man in custody.

It all began at about 9 a.m. Tuesday. The Forney Police Department had officers on the scene near Collins Road, and the activity centered around a "non-compliant driver" in a yellow truck with paper license plates.

SWAT officers were called in and had weapons drawn for more than 30 minutes. Our HD Chopper 8 noticed that the suspect placed something against the windshield so officers couldn't see inside the vehicle.

Just before 10 a.m. the suspect emerged from the truck, naked, and was arrested by officers. He has not been identified.

Traffic was diverted onto the frontage road during the incident.

