Road closures to know for Tuesday's Northern California storm

Tuesday brings Northern California its third storm in 10 days -- and along with that, a series of road closures have been put in place.
The most extreme driving conditions in Sierra happening now. Heavy snow, wind, blizzard conditions, and avalanche danger. #cawx Don't do it.— Rob Carlmark (@rcarlmark) January 10, 2017
Closures on I-80 due to snowstorm:
- Eastbound at Colfax
- Eastbound at Drum
- Westbound at CA / NV Stateline
- Whitmore(152) to NV Stateline
Closures on US-50 for avalanche control:
- Holding traffic at Twin Bridges, Meyers, Echo Summit and Chiapa Drive.
Closures on State Route 193 due to emergency work:
- Eastbound and westbound at Rainbow Valley Lane
Closure on State Route 99 due to car accident:
- Northbound at Cherokee Road off-ramp
