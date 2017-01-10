Road closures to know for Tuesday's Northern California storm

Road Closed (Photo: Thinkstock)

Tuesday brings Northern California its third storm in 10 days -- and along with that, a series of road closures have been put in place.

The most extreme driving conditions in Sierra happening now. Heavy snow, wind, blizzard conditions, and avalanche danger. #cawx Don't do it. — Rob Carlmark (@rcarlmark) January 10, 2017

Closures on I-80 due to snowstorm:

Eastbound at Colfax

Eastbound at Drum

Westbound at CA / NV Stateline

Whitmore(152) to NV Stateline

Closures on US-50 for avalanche control:

Holding traffic at Twin Bridges, Meyers, Echo Summit and Chiapa Drive.

Closures on State Route 193 due to emergency work:

Eastbound and westbound at Rainbow Valley Lane

Closure on State Route 99 due to car accident:

Northbound at Cherokee Road off-ramp

