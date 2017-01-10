KXTV
Close

Road closures to know for Tuesday's Northern California storm

ABC10 Staff , KXTV 8:38 AM. PST January 10, 2017

Tuesday brings Northern California its third storm in 10 days -- and along with that, a series of road closures have been put in place. 

Closures on I-80 due to snowstorm:

  • Eastbound at Colfax
  • Eastbound at Drum
  • Westbound at CA / NV Stateline
  • Whitmore(152) to NV Stateline

Closures on US-50 for avalanche control:

  •  Holding traffic at Twin Bridges, Meyers, Echo Summit and Chiapa Drive.

Closures on State Route 193 due to emergency work:

  • Eastbound and westbound at Rainbow Valley Lane 

Closure on State Route 99 due to car accident:

  • Northbound at Cherokee Road off-ramp 

Copyright 2016 KXTV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories