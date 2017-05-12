Tesla commuter bus reportedly involved in crash in Tracy; off-duty sheriff's deputy killed

Confirmes Tesla commuter bus involved in fatal crash in Tracy (May 12, 2017)

An off-duty sheriff's deputy with the Alameda County Sheriffs Office was killed in a fatal crash on Interstate 580 in Tracy that is blocking three lanes of traffic and causing a heavy commute delay.

ABC7 News has confirmed a bus carrying Tesla employees was involved in the crash.

CHP officers told ABC7 News the bus driver was not able to see a vehicle stopped in the lane. The deputy died at the scene.

There were 55 passengers on the bus and one passenger received minor injuries, but was not transferred to the hospital.

The bus was carrying Tesla employees who were headed to Stockton. The tour bus had just left their Tesla Fremont facilities

The passengers were removed from the bus and are awaiting for a new bus to pick them up.

Confirmed this is Tesla commuter bus involved, still just one lane getting by crash scene EB 580 before 205. pic.twitter.com/jO7DffqvCz — Alexis Smith (@AlexisABC7) May 12, 2017

There is no estimated time of opening at this time.

