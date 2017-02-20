Traffic study ranks Los Angeles as world's most clogged city

(Photo: Scott Olson, Getty Images)

DETROIT (AP) - When it comes to getting stuck in traffic on the way to and from work, Los Angeles leads the world.

Transportation analytics firm Inrix says drivers in the car-crazy California metropolis spent 104 hours last year in congestion. That beat second-place Moscow at 91 hours and third-place New York at 89.

Inrix says the U.S. had half of the top 10 most congested cities in the world. The U.S. was the most traffic-clogged developed country with drivers nationwide averaging 42 hours stuck in traffic last year. San Francisco was the fourth-most congested city, while Bogota, Colombia, was fifth. Sao Paulo, London, Atlanta, Paris and Miami rounded out the top 10.

Traffic jams cost drivers in the U.S. nearly $300 billion last year, or an average of $1,400 each, Inrix said.

Copyright 2017 KXTV