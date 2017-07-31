KXTV
Blah...this heatwave

Michelle Apon, KXTV 8:03 AM. PDT July 31, 2017

As the month of July comes to an end, and we head into August, it looks like we are going to end it with some HOT temperatures.

So, I’m just going to leave this right here...98° - 117°.

Yup, that’s the range of high temperatures the Valley could get today through Thursday, Aug. 3.

To clarify, Sacramento, Stockton and Modesto are under a Heat Advisory through Thursday. Afternoon high temperatures could reach as high as 108°.

The hotter spots are north of Sacramento, like Yuba City, Marysville, Oroville, and Colusa. High temperatures will range between 100° - 117°. Those areas are under an Excessive Heat Warning through Thursday.

I do have some good news, it looks like we will be "cooler” next week. By “cooler,” I mean mid 90's and closer to average.

