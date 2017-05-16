Breezy, cool and a chance of showers

Sustained winds this afternoon from the south and southwest between 10-20 mph, with higher gusts up to 30 mph. (Photo: ABC10)

Have you thought recently that it feels cooler than usual?

Well, if you have, then you're right.

After a stretch of dry weather for the first half of May, there’s a chance of precipitation across the valley. Rain amounts are minimal across the valley, but there are better projected totals across the foothills:

Valley: up to 0.10” of rain

Foothills: up to 0.25” of rain

Sierra: 1-2’ of snow

There's a chance of valley and foothills showers, as well as Sierra snow and showers with this forecast.

Today, Tuesday, May 16, expect breezy conditions, cooler weather and a chance of showers. For Wednesday, we get closer to average May temperatures as clouds move out and fair skies return. Wednesday's highs will be closer to average temps.

Later this week, the heat returns. Hot weather is back in the forecast starting Thursday possibly reaching 90s. then mid 90s on Saturday and staying there until Monday.

Average daytime high temperatures this time of year is 80 degrees.

