California hasn't been this drought-free in six years

Even more rain! (Photo: Doctor_bass, Sander Huiberts)

California hasn't been this "drought-free" in 6 years!

Up to 39 percent of the Golden State is considered out of the historic drought, according to a Thursday update to the federal drought monitor.

For the first time since January 2014, no portion of the state is in the top-level drought status -- not even in Central or Southern California.

The big news comes after an extremely wet start to the new year.

In Sacramento, we've seen more than two weeks' worth of rainy days this month. That's made for the fourth wettest January of all time in the downtown area -- nearly 10 inches of rain total.

Wet pattern could return next week. Stay tuned for details! #cawx pic.twitter.com/3ryNaPBWmQ — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 25, 2017

