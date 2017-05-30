Cooler weather returns with a chance of showers

High pressure is on the way out and a trough will move into the area starting tonight and throughout the Wednesday morning. (Photo: ABC10)

Midweek: A shower chance is back in the forecast.

High pressure is on the way out and a trough will move into the area starting tonight and throughout the Wednesday morning.

Valley: A slight shower chance or sprinkle is possible across the valley in the morning.

Areas on I-80 in Roseville and areas east: light showers will be possible during the morning commute.

Highway 50 in Folsom and areas east: light showers will be possible during the morning commute.

Lower foothills: will have a chance of showers in the morning, until midday.

Higher foothills and across the Sierra: A chance of rain throughout the day. An isolated afternoon thunderstorm possible.

Rain totals:

Not expecting too much, up to 0.10 of one inch is possible.

For the Sierra that get any thunderstorms, higher amounts may be possible.

Snow level will be high at 9500’.

