Devastating birds-eye view of Houston flooding

An aerial look at the flooding devastation around the Houston area from Hurricane Harvey on Aug. 29, 2017. (Photo: KHOU)

As the rain threat finally moves out of the Houston area, the damage assessments are just getting started.

On Tuesday afternoon, we got our first look at aerial images of the devastation from the record-breaking storm and resulting flooding.

Monday morning, the National Weather Service said the record for total rainfall from a tropical system in the lower 48 U.S. states has been broken.

From Tropical Storm Harvey, a record 49.20" was recorded at Mary's Creek at Winding Road, the previous record is 48" from Tropical Cyclone Amelia in Medina, Texas in 1978.

