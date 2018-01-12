Did you feel Reno earthquake swarm? Strongest so far was 2.6

Far south Reno was hit Friday morning with a flurry of earthquakes. As of 6 a.m., the strongest jolt had an initial measurement of 2.6.

That 2.6 shaker came at 2:06 a.m. Friday, according to messages from the Nevada Seismological Laboratory at the University of Nevada, Reno.

The quakes have been generally centered about east of Galena High School in south Reno.

Here are the quakes and their initial strengths as of 6 a.m. Friday:

* 1.6 mag. at 10:44 p.m. Thursday

* 1.7 mag. at 10:55 p.m. Thursday

* 2.0 mag at 12:19 a.m. Friday

* 1.9 mag. at 1:22 a.m. Friday

* 2.1 mag. at 1:24 a.m. Friday

* 2.0 mag. at 1:34 a.m. Friday

* 2.6 mag. at 2:06 a.m. Friday

* 1.2 mag. at 2:34 a.m. Friday

* 1.0 mag. at 2:54 a.m. Friday

* 1.2 mag. at 5:13 a.m. Friday

