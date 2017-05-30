El Niño is fizzling

As we see our rainy season come to a close the early signs for next year are getting more muted. Long range forecasting is always a challenge but past El Niño and La Niña events have helped nudge the forecast along. Warmer water in the middle of the Pacific indicate an El Niño event but while things are warm, it's just not progressing much.

This year was saw a few early signs that El Niño may be coming back and the projection was to see a weak to moderate event this Fall into Winter. Typically that means that Southern California would be a little wetter than average and the Pacific Northwest a littler drier. Northern California lies in the could-go-either-way part of this forecast.

We have seen a few big blasts of tradewinds at the equator and that has drawn up some cooler water and pretty much put the lid on a robust El Niño forecast. In fact, when you average it all out we might be heading to a neutral range. Neutral is between +0.5C and -0.5C and that's exactly where we are heading with the latest data.

This isn't the biggest update in the world but it is a change from El Niño coming along to more or less falling apart. With that said we still have years of water reserves in storage and some groundwater recharge in this current blockbuster water year.





© 2017 KXTV-TV