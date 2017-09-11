Mom, sons wait out Hurricane Irma in Greensboro; husband stays in Florida

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- As Hurricane Irma pummels Florida, evacuees are waiting out the storm in the Triad.

Lisa Reyes is from Miami and has been staying at a Greensboro hotel since Friday. She caught one of the last flights out of Miami’s airport with her two young sons.

However, her husband, Steve, chose to stay home and ride out the storm.

"He's just trying to hold down the fort. Our house wasn't ready for a hurricane so he stayed to get it ready," Reyes explained. "I'm just praying. That's all we can do. Pray that everything's okay. Pray that he's okay."

Reyes last spoke with her husband Sunday morning, but their video chat cut out. As of Sunday night, she had not been able to reach him again.

"He said some tornadoes were going through. It was really scary and he said it would just be dead quiet and then it would sound like a semi truck was going over the house," Reyes said.

Reyes said she is extremely worried for her husband and is having a hard time explaining the dangers to her 5 and 7-year-old sons.

"They ask, where's daddy? Why can't I talk to daddy? And I just remind him of things we learned in church-- how to pray for each other and pray for daddy," Reyes said. "And that we'll be home soon. We'll be together soon."

