Excessive heat warning issued

You thought triple-digit temperatures were a thing of the past this summer? Think again.

ABC10 meteorologists say high temperatures will hover around 100-degrees through next weekend. An excessive heat warning has been issued for much of the Central Valley through Monday evening. High temperatures on Monday will exceed 105-degrees in some areas.

Daytime highs will range 100 to 110 degrees with overnight lows in mainly in the upper 60s to mid 70s with some of the warmer foothill locations only cooling off into the lower 80s.

Take extra precautions, if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.

