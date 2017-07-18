Finally, relief from the heat

Upcoming forecast. (Photo: ABC10)

After a stretch of widespread 100 degree temperatures, relief from the heat is on the way.

Today’s high temperatures will be much cooler with sunshine:

Valley: Mid to upper 90s, with winds ranging from 5-15 m.p.h.

Lower Foothills: Mid to upper 90s, with winds reaching up to 10 m.p.h.

Foothills: 80s & low 90s, with winds reaching up to 10 m.p.h.

Delta: Mid to upper 80s, with winds ranging between 15-25 m.p.h.

Sierra: Lower 80s, with winds ranging between 10-20 m.p.h.

Over the last three days, Sacramento, Stockton and Modesto each reached 100 degrees at least twice. On Monday, Sacramento's high was only 99 degrees.

Heat recap from the last three days:

Sacramento: Saturday, 101°; Sunday, 105°; and Monday, 99°

Stockton: Saturday, 101°; Sunday, 105°; Monday, 105°

Modesto: Saturday, 100°; Sunday, 106°; Monday, 106°

