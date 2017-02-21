KXTV
San Joaquin River levee breach plugged

The good news is that officials are saying the breach has currently been halted, but the evacuation order remains in effect at least until Tuesday. (Feb. 20, 2017)

ABC10 Staff , KXTV 4:45 AM. PST February 21, 2017

Authorities have stopped a leak in a levee near the town of Manteca but about 500 people remain under evacuation orders until the area is deemed safe.

There are no immediate reports of damage or injuries but a flash flood warning remains in effect.

The levee on the San Joaquin River in San Joaquin County was breached Monday afternoon and repaired about five hours later. The evacuation area is mainly farming and ranch land.

Rivers and creeks in the Central Valley and around Northern California have been reaching flood levels as a series of storms continues to pound the region.

