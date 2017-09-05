Florida Keys issues visitor evacuation order in advance of Hurricane Irma

Florida Keys (Photo: AFP/Getty Images, 2003 AFP)

KEY WEST, Fla. -- All visitors in the Florida Keys are asked to leave the area tomorrow.

A mandatory visitor evacuation begins at sunrise Wednesday, Sept. 6, in advance of Category 5 Hurricane Irma, according to Monroe County Administrator Roman Gastesi.

Visitors at the Keys must leave and people who are planning travel are asked to postpone those plans. The latest updates will be posted on fla-keys.com.

"We value our visitors and want them to be safe," Gastesi said. "This is the reason why we need them to calmly leave the Keys with plenty of advance notice before the storm may reach our shores.

"We do hope they will return after the storm passes and we can reopen."

It's looking likely a mandatory evacuation order will go out to residents this week.

