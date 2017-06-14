Local 11 p.m. weather: June 14, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
KXTV Breaking News
-
Mother remains missing after fishing at Feather River Park
-
12-year-old girl fatally hit by car
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Community rallies around 'Dancing Dan' after brutal attack
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Folsom set to grow with new developments
-
Woman killed, child stabbed; suspect at large in El Dorado County
-
Aly Yeoman's cause of death released by authorities
-
Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown
More Stories
-
Officials: Incident at Travis Air Force Base was false alarmJun 14, 2017, 5:16 p.m.
-
Sacramento water rescue crews preparing for a busy weekendJun 14, 2017, 7:11 p.m.
-
$1 billion in one-time funding for education is…Jun 14, 2017, 6:18 p.m.