Local 11 p.m. weather: Sept. 4, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
5 26 Blackout victims at Mexico resorts have little hope of justice
-
Suspect who fatally shot sheriff's deputy dies, officials say
-
Recapping California's wildfires
-
What are your California rights when police request a blood sample?
-
Elk Grove Police captain writes powerful message in memory of Deputy Robert French
-
Cal Fire using Global SuperTanker to fight fires
-
Caught on camera: suspect seen stealing package off porch
-
Kate Middelton is pregnant; she and Prince William expect baby No. 3
-
Heat causes low turnout to 'Gold Rush Days' in Old Sacramento
-
South Sacramento business owner gifts bikes to kids
More Stories
-
Meet the unofficial 'Yelp Kid' of SacramentoSep. 4, 2017, 11:10 p.m.
-
Citrus Heights neighbors looking for person who ran…Sep. 4, 2017, 10:11 p.m.
-
Labor Day this year also means laboring to breatheSep. 4, 2017, 6:58 p.m.