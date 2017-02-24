Local A.M. forecast: Friday, Feb. 24, 2017

TODAY: Increasing afternoon clouds with highs in the mid 50s. Sierra highs in the low 30s with partly cloudy skies and a chance of light snow.TONIGHT: Few clouds and valley lows in the 30s. Sierra lows in the teens with a slight chance for light snow.

KXTV 7:11 AM. PST February 24, 2017

