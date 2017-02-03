Local A.M. forecast: Friday, Feb. 3, 2017
FRIDAY MORNING: Showers redeveloping with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Valley lows near 50 and Sierra lows near 30.FRIDAY: Rain likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Rain and snow in the Sierra with highs in the upper
KXTV 7:17 AM. PST February 03, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Berkeley protest over Milo Yiannopoulos turns violent
-
Concerns arise over Stockton pastor's sermon on Muslims
-
Young dad dies after tooth infection
-
The icicle wonderland at Donner Ski Ranch
-
Could California cut off the feds?
-
Protest shuts down several Sacramento streets
-
NorCal Cool Week: West Sacramento
-
Learning more about the woman who threatened to blow up the Tower Bridge
-
Psychologist lists smartest dog breeds
-
Homeowner faces charges after teen prowler killed
More Stories
-
California at heaviest snowpack in 22 yearsFeb. 2, 2017, 12:00 p.m.
-
Concerns arise over Stockton pastor's sermon on MuslimsFeb. 2, 2017, 4:54 p.m.
-
Lawsuit: Plastic in new cars attracting ratsFeb. 1, 2017, 10:13 p.m.