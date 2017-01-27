Local A.M. forecast: Friday, Jan. 27, 2017

TODAY: Patchy fog and frost then sunny with highs in the mid 50s. Mostly sunny in the Sierra with highs in the mid 30s.TONIGHT: Patchy fog developing. Valley lows in the low 30s. Sierra lows near 5-10 degrees.

KXTV 7:18 AM. PST January 27, 2017

