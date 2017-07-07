Local A.M. forecast: Friday, July 7, 2017

FRIDAY: Hot and sunny with highs in the low 100s. Sierra highs in the mid 80s with a slight chance of thunderstorms.SATURDAY: Sunny with highs near 100 degrees. Sierra highs in the upper 80s with a slight chance of storms.

KXTV 7:18 AM. PDT July 07, 2017

