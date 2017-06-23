Local A.M. forecast: Friday, June 23, 2017

TODAY: Hot and sunny. Valley highs will range from 101 - 112 degrees. Sierra highs in the mid 80s.TONIGHT: Clear with lows in the mid to upper 60s. Sierra lows near 50 degrees.

KXTV 7:01 AM. PDT June 23, 2017

