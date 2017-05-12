Local A.M. forecast: Friday, May 12, 2017

TODAY: Sunny with highs near 70. Partly cloudy with Sierra highs in the upper 40s.TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the upper 40s. Breezy winds continue with Sierra lows near 40.

KXTV 7:26 AM. PDT May 12, 2017

