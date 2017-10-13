Local A.M. forecast: Friday, Oct. 13, 2017

TODAY: Breezy at times. Sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Sierra highs in the upper 50s.TONIGHT: Increasing winds. Clear with lows near 50�. Sierra lows in the mid 20s.

KXTV 7:16 AM. PDT October 13, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories