Local A.M. Forecast: Friday, Sept. 1, 2017

TODAY: Hazy with highs ranging from 108-113�. Sierra highs in the upper 80s. Warm mornings begin in Valley in the 70s.TONIGHT: Clear skies with lows in the lower 70s. Mostly clear with lows in the upper 40s.

KXTV 7:34 AM. PDT September 01, 2017

