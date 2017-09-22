Local A.M. forecast: Friday, Sept. 22, 2017

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Sierra highs near 50� with lingering showers. Snow level 7000'.SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s. Sierra highs in the mid 50s.

KXTV 7:28 AM. PDT September 22, 2017

