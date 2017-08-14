Local A.M. forecast: Monday, Aug. 14, 2017

TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Sierra highs in the mid 70s. Breezy at times. TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows near 60�. Sierra lows in the mid 40s.

KXTV 7:25 AM. PDT August 14, 2017

