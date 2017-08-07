Local A.M. forecast: Monday, Aug. 7, 2017

TODAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s. Sierra highs in the upper 70s with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms.TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Clearing in the Sierra with lows in the mid 40s.

KXTV 7:22 AM. PDT August 07, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories