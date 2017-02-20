Local A.M. forecast: Monday, Feb. 20, 2017
TODAY: Rain, heavy at times. Windy with south gusts up to 65 mph. Valley highs near 60. Sierra highs near 40 with mostly rain around pass level and snow in the higher elevations. Gusty winds. Snow level 7500 ft.TONIGHT: Windy. Moderate rainfall. Valle
KXTV 7:14 AM. PST February 20, 2017
