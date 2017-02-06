Local A.M. forecast: Monday, Feb. 6, 2017

TODAY: Windy. Rain with highs in the mid 50s. Rain and snow in the Sierra with highs in the upper 30s. Snow level 6000'TONIGHT: Windy. Rain continues, possibly heavy at times. Valley lows will slowly rise to the upper 50s overnight. Rain and snow with

KXTV 7:23 AM. PST February 06, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories