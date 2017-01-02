Local A.M. forecast: Monday, Jan. 2, 2017

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs upper 40s. Snow likely in the Sierra. Highs in the upper 20s to 30. Snow level lowering to near 1,000 ft. TONIGHT: Scattered showers with valley lows in the upper 30s. Snow in the Sierra with lows i

KXTV 7:15 AM. PST January 02, 2017

