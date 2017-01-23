Local A.M. forecast: Monday, Jan. 23, 2017
TODAY: Cloudy with showers likely and the chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Valley highs the lower 50s. Sierra highs near 30-degrees with snow showers. Snow level around 2700 feet.TONIGHT: Chance of showers. Valley lows in the upper 30s. Snow showers w
KXTV 7:23 AM. PST January 23, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
P.M. Weather: Jan. 22, 2017
-
Mosque vandalized in Davis
-
The psychology of colors with Inauguration fashion
-
Thousands participate in Women's March in Sacramento
-
State of Emergency issued in Grass Valley as massive sinkhole found
-
Tribe wins major ruling on Elk Grove casino project
-
Package theft suspects arrested
-
I-5 southbound lanes closed in Natomas
-
Winds knock down trees across the Central Valley
More Stories
-
Avalanche traps two cars south of Alpine MeadowsJan 23, 2017, 4:45 a.m.
-
Shattered windows and bacon investigated as hate…Jan 22, 2017, 2:40 p.m.
-
Thousands participate in Women's March in SacramentoJan 21, 2017, 1:09 p.m.