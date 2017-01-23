Local A.M. forecast: Monday, Jan. 23, 2017

TODAY: Cloudy with showers likely and the chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Valley highs the lower 50s. Sierra highs near 30-degrees with snow showers. Snow level around 2700 feet.TONIGHT: Chance of showers. Valley lows in the upper 30s. Snow showers w

KXTV 7:23 AM. PST January 23, 2017

