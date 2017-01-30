Local A.M. forecast: Monday, Jan. 30, 2017

TODAY: Patchy fog and frost then mostly sunny with highs in the lower 60s. Sierra highs in the mid 40s with sunshine.TONIGHT: Patchy fog develops overnight. Valley lows in the 30s. Sierra lows in the 20s.

KXTV 7:18 AM. PST January 30, 2017

