Local A.M. forecast: Monday, July 17, 2017

TODAY: Sunny with highs near 100�. Sierra in the low 80s & breezy.TONIGHT: Clear with lows near 60�. Clear skies with lows in the mid 40s. Breezy.

KXTV 7:22 AM. PDT July 17, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories